Ice Cube says LeBron James is 'right ...

Ice Cube says LeBron James is 'right on point' about racism

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Plain Dealer

Fox Sports found itself in the middle of controversy this week when one of its most well-known personalities, Jason Whitlock, criticized LeBron James for his response to a racism. James' home in Los Angeles was vandalized with a racial slur written in graffiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC