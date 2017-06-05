Ice Cube on New Songs for 'Death Cert...

Ice Cube on New Songs for 'Death Certificate' Reissue, 'Selfish' Trump

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

"Back then, I was just pissed at everything," the entertainer says of 1991 LP, which has been reissued with three new cuts It's been nearly seven years since Ice Cube put out his most recent album, I Am the West , focusing most of his time on a busy acting career and the occasional single. Now the entertainer has three hard-hitting new tracks that he's releasing as a part of a 25th-anniversary reissue of his notorious 1991 album Death Certificate .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC