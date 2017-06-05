Ice Cube on New Songs for 'Death Certificate' Reissue, 'Selfish' Trump
"Back then, I was just pissed at everything," the entertainer says of 1991 LP, which has been reissued with three new cuts It's been nearly seven years since Ice Cube put out his most recent album, I Am the West , focusing most of his time on a busy acting career and the occasional single. Now the entertainer has three hard-hitting new tracks that he's releasing as a part of a 25th-anniversary reissue of his notorious 1991 album Death Certificate .
