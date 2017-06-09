Ice Cube On Bill Maher: 'Liberals Can Be Just As Racist As Conservatives'
Ice Cube told the Los Angeles Times he won't back out of appearing Friday on Bill Maher's show, but didn't excuse the HBO host for using the n-word during "Real Time" last week. "I'm pretty sure it's going to come up," the 47-year-old actor and rapper explained in an interview published Thursday.
