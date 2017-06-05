Ice Cube Gives 'Teachable Moment' Aft...

Ice Cube Gives 'Teachable Moment' After Bill Maher's Distasteful, Racist Joke

Read more: She Knows

A week after Bill Maher's horrifyingly candid use of the n-word on his HBO show, Real Time , his guests got even more candid in explaining his wrongdoings on live television this Saturday. Most prominently, rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube really gave Maher the business , not intentionally throwing him under the bus but creating a conversation based on Maher's actions.

