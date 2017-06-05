Ice Cube Announces New Solo Album Is "Coming"
With the simple words, "It's coming," Ice Cube confirmed via Twitter another solo album from the West Coast OG is indeed on the way. Last week, a single, "Only One Me," surfaced online and was a blistering reminder of vintage Cube from the early Death Certificate days.
