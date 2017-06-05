How Demetrius Shipp Jr. channeled Tup...

How Demetrius Shipp Jr. channeled Tupac in 'All Eyez on Me'

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Hollywood newcomer stars as legendary rapper and activist Tupac Shakur in the anticipated new biopic "All Eyez on Me," even though he had zero acting experience and never aspired to be a movie star when he auditioned for the role six years ago. But Shipp - who was installing satellites for Dish Network at the time - had long been told he strongly resembles Shakur, and when a casting call opened for the movie, a close friend urged him to try out.

