Hip Hop Album Sales: 2 Chainz's "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music" Makes Its Billboard 200 Debut
After a handful of delays, 2 Chainz's follow-up studio album to 2016's ColleGrove was officially released on June 16. Titled Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the album boasts 16 new track with guest spots from the usual suspects - Gucci Mane, Quavo, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Swae Lee, Drake, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Pharrell. For the week ending June 22, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music was streamed 69,524,780 times, landing in the #2 spot and bumping Kendrick Lamar's DAMN.
