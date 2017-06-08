'Growing Up Hip Hop ATL' Recap: Snoop...

'Growing Up Hip Hop ATL' Recap: Snoop Dogg Mentors Bow...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

'GUHHATL' hits another level of insane this week! On the June 8 episode, Snoop shows up to put Bow in his place after the young rapper hit the strip club instead of the studio! AND, Brandon's fight with Reginae spills over onto the entire cast! The tea is extra hot this week, and you can sip it all in our recap! When we left off last week on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta , Brandon and Reginae got into a blowout, which caused Miss Deb and the other mothers to get involved. And, Bow Wow decided to move to the ATL ! So, let's get into this week's drama! Episode 3 begins with Miss Deb scolding Brandon because he brought Reginae's father, Lil Wayne into their argument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) 23 hr Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC