'Growing Up Hip Hop ATL' Recap: Snoop Dogg Mentors Bow...

'GUHHATL' hits another level of insane this week! On the June 8 episode, Snoop shows up to put Bow in his place after the young rapper hit the strip club instead of the studio! AND, Brandon's fight with Reginae spills over onto the entire cast! The tea is extra hot this week, and you can sip it all in our recap! When we left off last week on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta , Brandon and Reginae got into a blowout, which caused Miss Deb and the other mothers to get involved. And, Bow Wow decided to move to the ATL ! So, let's get into this week's drama! Episode 3 begins with Miss Deb scolding Brandon because he brought Reginae's father, Lil Wayne into their argument.

