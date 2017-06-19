Grenfell Tower charity single claims top spot in the official singles chart
Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower charity single has soared to the top of the singles chart just two days after its release. Fifty of the nation's biggest musicians contributed to the rendition of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water, which has now been declared the second fastest-selling single of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.
