Government officials flaunt their rap skills in the political arena
Over the years however, politicians and rappers have grown closer, and some even support each other in instances such as rapper Killer Mike publicly endorsing Bernie Sanders during his presidential campaign. Some politicians have grown to appreciate the art of rap music and have quoted lyrics from the genre on the floor of the House and Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|14 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC