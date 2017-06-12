From Tupac Shakur to Owen Labrie ...
In the new Tupac Shakur biopic "All Eyez on Me," a female groupie contended that the rap star raped her. The movie depicts the courtroom proceedings as biased white bread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jane Genova.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 15
|Putins Glock Holster
|21
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC