From Mourning to 'Moonlight': A Year ...

From Mourning to 'Moonlight': A Year In Race, As Told By Code Switch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

So for our anniversary, everyone on the team wrote about some of the stories and ideas that changed how they thought about race. For Shereen Marisol Meraji , it was the idea of an "explanatory comma" - the brief explanation that follows concepts that might be unfamiliar to listeners and readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Wed Hostis Publicus 1
News Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08) Jun 25 Justina 12
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Jun 20 Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC