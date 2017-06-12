Friday Box Office: 'Cars 3' Speeds Ah...

Friday Box Office: 'Cars 3' Speeds Ahead of 'Wonder Woman'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Collider

Though I had some hopes that Patty Jenkins ' Wonder Woman would take this weekend as its third and last time at number one, it's now clear that Pixar's Cars 3 will ably beat the DCEU's only good movie to date. This wasn't true on Thursday, however.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Collider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Jun 15 Putins Glock Holster 21
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,859,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC