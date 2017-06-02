Eminem's 'Stan' Is Now Officially In ...

Eminem's 'Stan' Is Now Officially In The Dictionary

" Stan " quickly entered into hip-hop legend, and its longevity as a masterpiece of the genre has endured far beyond receiving the occasional nostalgic play on Spotify - especially given the rather excellent news that the term " Stan " has now entered the Oxford English Dictionary . For those of you who don't remember, " Stan " is a song from Eminem's seminal The Marshall Mathers LP .

