Eminem turns into bearded hipster as Slim Shady ditches hard-core look
But fans of the rapper could have been forgiven for doing a double-take when he stepped out in LA sporting a completely new look. In fact, the chart-topper was borderline unrecognisable after ditching his peroxide blond hair for his natural brown at the Los Angeles premiere of The Defiant Ones on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC