Eminem Surprises Flint High Schools With Special Graduation Present

Michigan native Eminem gave graduating students from Flint Northwestern, Flint Southwestern and Flint Accelerated Learning Academy a gift they'll never forget, in appreciation for their hard work throughout their academic careers thus far. On behalf of the Marshall Mathers Foundation, each student was fortunate enough to graduate with both a high school diploma and a brand new pair of Beats By Dre headphones.

