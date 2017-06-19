Eminem shocks with new look

Eminem shocks with new look

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08) 3 hr Justina 12
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Jun 20 Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,819 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC