Eminem is the influence behind the ne...

Eminem is the influence behind the newest word in the dictionary

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? "Stan," is no longer just one of the most popular Eminem songs of all time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC