Eminem and Kendrick Lamar rap Prodigy verses on Peter Rosenberg's show
Tributes continue to pour in to the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep by other artists. Two very talented, very popular rappers who surely took some influence from Prodigy, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar , joined Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg on his "Real Late" show to rap some verses by their fallen hero.
