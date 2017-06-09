Emily Blunt and James Corden Perform ...

Emily Blunt and James Corden Perform a Romeo & Juliet Pop Musical

On the third and final night of his London episodes, The Late Late Show 's James Corden asked Emily Blunt to help him stage the tragedy as a musical. Casting himself as Romeo Montague and Blunt as Juliet Capulet, he gave the story of star-crossed lovers a modern pop music twist.

