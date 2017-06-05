Download Festival 2017 Day One: Syste...

Download Festival 2017 Day One: System of a Down, Prophets of Rage and Mastodon

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NME

The first day of the Donnington Park bash saw rap-rock, metal behemoths and a beautiful tribute to the late Chris Cornell Things are different at Download this year. The festival layout has had a rejig, naturally the security has heightened and the queues are beyond long, but it doesn't even begin to hamper the Download spirit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... 9 hr Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC