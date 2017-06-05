DJ Khaled Unloads 23-Track 'Grateful' Track List Featuring All Your Favorite Rappers
DJ Khaled poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on Jan. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles. DJ Khaled 's contacts list runs deep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC