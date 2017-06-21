Diddy's 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' lets '90s rap stories shine
Sean "Diddy" Combs is often thinking of his old friend, the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., whose career he helped launch in the early '90s. The Grammy-winning rapper and producer said it's the right time to commemorate his and B.I.G.'s legacies 20 years after his protege was gunned down in Los Angeles during the height of rap's East Coast-West Coast rivalry.
