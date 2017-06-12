Despite delays, timing just right for Tupac biopic star
Demetrius Shipp Jr. never acted before playing Tupac Shakur in "All Eyez on Me." But his connections to the rapper, and to acting, go back to his childhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Sun
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC