Dead Wrong: Biggies' Mom Slams Jenner Sisters Over T-Shirts
Christopher Wallace's mother Voletta Wallace took to Instagram Thursday to blast Kendall and Kylie Jenner for using images of her son, aka The Notorious B.I.G., and Tupac on their new line of vintage t-shirts. "The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me," she wrote on Instagram.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Wed
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC