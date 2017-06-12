County News: Rap superstar to play Su...

County News: Rap superstar to play Sussex gig

It's gettin' hot in here... but don't take off all your clothes; Sussex will play host to none other than rap superstar and actor Nelly later this year. Tickets costing 27.50 go on sale Friday, June 16 from 9am online, or 10am from DLWP box office on www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.

