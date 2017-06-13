Chance The Rapper Listed As The Young...

Chance The Rapper Listed As The Youngest Hip Hop Act Among Forbes Highest-Paid Celebrities For 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

It comes as no surprise when moguls such as Sean "Diddy" Combs, Shawn "Jay Z" Carter, and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young are added to various Forbes lists. Over the last few years, Aubrey Drake Graham's name has become a regular among the top earning rap stars too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC