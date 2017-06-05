Chance the Rapper Covers 'Hey Ya,' 'N...

Chance the Rapper Covers 'Hey Ya,' 'Nuthin' But a G Thang' at Bonnaroo Superjam

A few hours after commanding one of the largest main stage crowds at Bonnaroo 2017, Chance the Rapper popped up at the annual Saturday night Superjam to play a pair of classics from other legendary rap artists. This year's Superjam, dubbed "Soul Shakedown" and curated by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, featured 90 minutes of crowd-pleasing covers by Jon Batiste, Nicole Atkins, Margo Price, Joseph, Sam Cohen and Jason Huber of Cherub, among others.

Chicago, IL

