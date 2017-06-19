Chance honored by Obama, '90s nostalgia rules at BET Awards

Ricky Bell, from left, Johnny Gill, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins and Ralph Tresvant, of New Edition, accept the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Maxwell, left, and Leslie Jones perform a skit at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.