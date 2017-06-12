Chance honored by Obama, '90s nostalgia rules at BET Awards
Regina Hall, from left, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah present the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Regina Hall, from left, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah present the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|17 hr
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC