Celebrating 10 years of 'International Player's Anthem'
Ten years ago Tuesday, Andre 3000 typed a text to a girl he used to see - and the rest is history. The famous lyric kicks off UGK's "International Player's Anthem ," a hip-hop masterpiece released on June 6, 2007.
