Beyonce and Jay-Z 'are struggling to ...

Beyonce and Jay-Z 'are struggling to find their ideal family home'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 35-year-old beauty and her rap star husband recently returned to their $400,000-a-month Malibu estate with their baby twins, who were born earlier this month - but their lease of the property ends this summer and they are yet to seal the deal on a new abode. The world-famous duo - who also have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - have been searching for a permanent residence near Los Angeles, where their daughter is enrolled in school, for a number of years, according to TMZ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08) Sun Justina 12
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Jun 20 Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC