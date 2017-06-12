Beyonce and Jay-Z 'are struggling to find their ideal family home'

The 35-year-old beauty and her rap star husband recently returned to their $400,000-a-month Malibu estate with their baby twins, who were born earlier this month - but their lease of the property ends this summer and they are yet to seal the deal on a new abode. The world-famous duo - who also have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - have been searching for a permanent residence near Los Angeles, where their daughter is enrolled in school, for a number of years, according to TMZ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.