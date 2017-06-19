Better Look at the Rumored Upcoming N...

Better Look at the Rumored Upcoming Nas x Supreme Collaboration

After receiving a mock-up of the rumored upcoming Nas x Supreme collaboration , we recently received a better look at the possible T-shirt team up. The image of the leaked T-shirt posted by Supreme news Instagram supreme_hustle displays the previously reported original image of Nas wearing Supreme's famous box logo shirt with "Nasty Nas" written directly under.

