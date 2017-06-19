BET Awards 2017: What time, what chan...

BET Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is nominated,...

17 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Some of the biggest artists in rap, hip hop, pop, R&B, movies and TV will be at the BET Awards on Sunday. Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, New Edition and more are scheduled to be at the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

