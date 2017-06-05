Are Tidal's 4:44 Ads Promoting A New ...

Are Tidal's 4:44 Ads Promoting A New Jay Z Album?

9 hrs ago

All signs point to Jay Z prepping a new album for release this year, his first since 2013's highly questionable Magna Carta Holy Grail . He's headlining a number of festivals this September, starting with his own Made In America , and longtime collaborator Swizz Beats recently teased a new Jay project.

