Are Jay Z & Beyonce Dropping Clues About A Joint Album?
Another fan tweeted out the joy they felt about the prospect of a new Jay album, posting an image of the 4:44 sign along with, "New Jay Z album?" That's what has the Internet speculating after the numbers, in an elemental black font over a salmon pink background have been appearing as a banner ad on a number of hip-hop websites, including Complex .com, Fader and Hypebeast . Yesterday , a new ad, reportedly linked to Tidal as its client, sparked rumors about possible new Jay Z album coming soon.
