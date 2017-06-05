Arcade Fire about to blow up with Eve...

Arcade Fire about to blow up with Everything Now

Monday

Arcade Fire has dominated the indie rock landscape for more than a decade, surviving changing times by continually reinventing itself while somehow maintaining the mystique that shot the band to stardom in the first place, back in 2004, when David Bowie, David Byrne and seemingly everyone else was freaking out about this cool new group from Montreal - cool being the operative word. Hard as it is to believe, not everyone knows and loves Arcade Fire.

