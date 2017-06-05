American rapper Nelly to return to No...

American rapper Nelly to return to Norwich

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Evening News

The star, known for hits such as Dilemma, Hot in Herre and Ride Wit Me, will be performing at the University of East Anglia's Nick Rayns LCR on Friday, December 1. Nelly has been a big name in the world of music since the early 2000s, with his debut album Country Grammar being certified Gold in the UK and nine times Platinum in the US. MORE: Nelly in Norwich: Fans praise rapper's performance at UEA He released six more albums after this, went on to win various awards, including a Grammy Award, and has starred in several television shows and films.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Sun Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC