American rapper Nelly to return to Norwich
The star, known for hits such as Dilemma, Hot in Herre and Ride Wit Me, will be performing at the University of East Anglia's Nick Rayns LCR on Friday, December 1. Nelly has been a big name in the world of music since the early 2000s, with his debut album Country Grammar being certified Gold in the UK and nine times Platinum in the US. MORE: Nelly in Norwich: Fans praise rapper's performance at UEA He released six more albums after this, went on to win various awards, including a Grammy Award, and has starred in several television shows and films.
