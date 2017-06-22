Allentown's Crocodile Rock Cafe: Fond...

Allentown's Crocodile Rock Cafe: Fond memories of a sweaty rock club

4 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

It's August 2002, and Allentown's Crocodile Rock Cafe is celebrating its third anniversary with a concert by 1990s bands Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors. Squeezed against the barrier at the stage to review the show, I am the first hand available for Gin Blossoms singer Robin Wilson to grab to steady himself as he stood atop the barrier to sing.

