Allentown's Crocodile Rock Cafe: Fond memories of a sweaty rock club

It's August 2002, and Allentown's Crocodile Rock Cafe is celebrating its third anniversary with a concert by 1990s bands Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors. Squeezed against the barrier at the stage to review the show, I am the first hand available for Gin Blossoms singer Robin Wilson to grab to steady himself as he stood atop the barrier to sing.

