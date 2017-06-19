All Eyez On Me Spotlights Tupac's Leftist Activism & Repression
Leftist black activists don't get represented in Hollywood productions much, unless they represent the more mainstream Civil Rights movement. All Eyez On Me gives the radical leftist angle on rap icon Tupac Shakur's family, upbringing, and his little-known political activism.
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
