"All Eyez On Me" Reportedly Gets Blessings From Puff Daddy & Suge Knight

20 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

Calmer heads have prevailed between Puff Daddy and Suge Knight in the days leading up to the release of All Eyez On Me , the Benny Boom-directed biopic on Tupac Shakur. All Eyez On Me 's producer, L.T. Hutton reportedly reached out to both Suge and Puff to get a feel for where they're at with the film overall, and in regards to their own portrayals in the movie.

