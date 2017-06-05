Al Franken Cancels Plans to Appear on Real Time After Bill Maher's N-Word Flap
Huffington Post reach out to Franken's office to see if he would still join Maher despite his controversial conversation with Sen. Ben Sasse . While Maher has apologized for the incident , Franken's spokesperson said that the appearance is a no-go: "Senator Franken believes that what Bill Maher said was inappropriate and offensive, which is why he made the decision not to appear on the next episode of 'Real Time'He was glad to see Bill, who the Senator considers to be a good friend, apologize and express sincere regret for his comment."
