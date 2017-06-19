After over 25 years, Ice Cube's still...

After over 25 years, Ice Cube's still got something to say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Tue THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Tue Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC