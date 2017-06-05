A&E's New Docuseries To Explore The Mystery Behind Tupac And Notorious B.I.G.'s Murders
Featuring never-before-seen footage of hip-hop's most influential favorite rappers, this series aims to solve the two infamous crimes. It's been over 20 years since Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. were killed in crimes that have yet to be solved.
