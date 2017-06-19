A&E Marks Twentieth Anniversary of Biggie's Death with "Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G."

The Cast of "Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.," including director Mark Ford, B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace, and his widow, singer Faith Evans. It has been 20 years since the tragic and untimely death of one of hip-hop's figureheads, The Notorious B.I.G. If hip-hop had a Mount Rushmore, Biggie's face would be one of the first carved into it.

