A Conversation With Keith Robinson On...

A Conversation With Keith Robinson On The 2Pac 'All Eyez On...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

Throughout his two-decade career in show business, Keith Robinson has built a connection with the public through roles in popular motion pictures like I caught up with Keith to talk about his recent movie, television, and music work. The entertainment triple threat shares his thoughts on 2Pac, [ALSO READ: A Conversation With Angie Martinez On The 2Pac Biopic, The State Of Hip Hop Media & Her Own Legacy ] Keith Robinson: I play a guy named Atron Gregory who was actually Tupac's longtime manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC