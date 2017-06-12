A$AP Ferg releasing new mixtape, stre...

A$AP Ferg releasing new mixtape, streaming 5 songs, playing Peterpalooza

Read more: Brooklynvegan

A$AP Ferg has a new mixtape, Still Striving , coming in early August that's set to feature A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Meek Mill , and a new remix of his Remy Ma collab "East Coast." He also recently dropped five new songs,"Plain Jane" , "Aw Yeah" , "Furious Ferg," "Nia Long," and "Tango."

Chicago, IL

