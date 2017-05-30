90s hip-hop stars raise the roof at a...

90s hip-hop stars raise the roof at all-star show in Auckland

What happens when you bring together all the big names of hip-hop, R&B and rap from the '90s under the same roof? Pretty much the most amazing thing ever. Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Coolio and Young MC have come together for a show full of nostalgia for the MTV generation.

