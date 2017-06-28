7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new album '4:44'
There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new album '4:44'. In it, USA Today reports that:
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tllGNe NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Rapper Jay-Z performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. ORG XMIT: 582264313 ORIG FILE ID: 493493964 The rap titan is making a long-awaited comeback with 14th album 4:44 , which will be exclusively released to Sprint customers and Tidal subscribers Friday .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Put this illiterate, unrepentant heroin dealer in prison where it belongs!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC