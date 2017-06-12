12 best memes mocking 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli

Shkrelli, the former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, grew to notoriety in 2015 after raising the price of Daraprim, a life-saving drug used to treat HIV from $13.50 per pull to $750 per pill a 5,000 percent increase. In the meantime, he had paid $2 million for a one-of-a-kind album from the rap group Wu Tang Clan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.